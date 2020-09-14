Four Vermont rivers to be treated with pesticide to control sea lampreys

Four Vermont rivers that flow into Lake Champlain will be treated with a pesticide by the end of October to control sea lampreys, which feed on salmon and lake trout. The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service will be teaming up with Vermont Fish & Wildlife to perform the work.

The Winooski River is up first. It’ll be treated on September 23, followed by the Missisquoi River on October 6, the LaPlatte River on October 13 and the Lamoille River on October 20. When each one is treated with lampricide, it’ll be under a water use advisory for anywhere from one to four days. U.S. Fish & Wildlife recommends that you not use the water for drinking, swimming, fishing or irrigation during those periods.