The Vermont Department of Health reported four coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday and 1,722 new COVID-19 cases. The infections did not include 47 new cases at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury. The 38 affected inmates and nine staff members were tested on Thursday.

About two-thirds of the new cases did not have a county of origin identified yet. Among those that did, 177 were in Chittenden County and 112 were in Rutland County. Franklin County had 97 and Bennington County had 77. There were 63 in Windsor County and 31 in Caledonia County. Addison County was next with 22, followed by Windham County with 21 and Orleans County with 18. Fifteen were in Washington County and 14 were in Lamoille County. Grand Isle County and Orange County each had ten.

Twenty-seven Vermonters were in intensive care; 102 more were hospitalized without needing an ICU bed. Out of more than 3,000,000 tests taken to date in the Green Mountain State, there have been 88,104 positive cases. Four hundred ninety-seven patients have died. The vaccine dashboard showed that 79% of Vermonters age five and older are fully vaccinated and 60% have also had a booster shot.

There were no updates available Saturday from either our New York coverage area — Clinton County, Essex County and Franklin County — or anywhere in New Hampshire.