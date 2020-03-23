Fourth coronavirus patient discovered in Clinton County

New York’s North Country has at least one new coronavirus case. Officials with the Clinton County Health Department say they learned about the new patient on Sunday. The county’s fourth patient is said to be a man in his fifties who had direct contact with one of the three previously-diagnosed patients. Health experts say he’s in self-isolation at home.

Meanwhile, President Trump said Sunday evening that he’s using federal funds to activate the New York National Guard. Gov. Andrew Cuomo will maintain command of the Guard as it helps fight the spread of the virus, but FEMA will cover all of its costs.

All employees of non-essential businesses in the Empire State are now required to either work from home or not work at all. The governor’s executive order doing so took effect at 8:00 p.m. Sunday.