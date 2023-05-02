Montpelier, VT – Franklin County State’s Attorney John Lavoie says he will not resign amid the latest call for him to step down and a push for Vermont lawmakers to start impeachment proceedings.

John Lavoie is accused of dozens of cases of alleged misconduct in the workplace. The Executive Committee of State’s Attorneys says an investigation “substantiated a

pattern of harassment and discriminatory conduct directed at employees and other individuals.” Lavoie is accused of making “derogatory references to national origin, religion, sexual orientation, disability, and body composition.” He is also accused of two

instances of unwanted physical contact there were not sexual in nature.

The accusations date back to February when Lavoie was sworn in as Franklin County State’s Attorney.

The Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriff’s says Lavoie has declined multiple requests to resign and it is calling on the Vermont House of Republicans to look into impeachment proceedings. Tuesday at the Vermont Statehouse, Executive Director John Campbell said, “we submitted a formal request to the Speaker of the House requesting that she appoint a committee to investigate whether there are grounds for the impeachment of Mr. Lavoie.”

Lavoie responded to the accusations. He admits making inappropriate jokes with people he knows well, but he denies any unwanted physical contact or racist comments. He says he will not resign. Lavoie says, “If anybody is offended by my behavior or hurt by it, I’d like to know about it so I can address it directly. And people who know me know that that’s the level that I work on … These are not people that I met two, three months ago, these are people I’ve been with for 20 years.”

When asked if he’s concerned about being impeached, Lavoie replied “yes” and said it’s a serious matter.