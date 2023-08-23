Montpelier, VT – Embattled Franklin County State’s Attorney John Lavoie, who is the subject of an impeachment inquiry, plans to resign. His office confirmed reports of his resignation but said Lavoie was not available to comment as he was in court at the time.

The news was first reported by Mike Donoghue with Vermont News First who says Lavoie will be off the job by September 1.

Lavoie was the subject of an impeachment inquiry and had faced multiple calls to resign after being accused of misconduct in the workplace. Lavoie is also accused of making unwanted physical contact on two separate occasions.

Lavoie admitted he made inappropriate jokes with people he knows but denied the allegations regarding unwanted physical contact and racist comments.

The Special Committee on the Impeachment Inquiry was already scheduled to meet Friday regarding Lavoie. According to the agenda it was expected to review and vote on recommendations and a report. Committee chair Rep. Martin LaLonde (D-Chittenden 12) says the hearing will take place as scheduled. The committee expects to discuss and make a recommendation on impeachment.

Governor Phil Scott will be the one to appoint a replacement State’s Attorney. The Governor’s office says it has been notified and says “the people of Franklin County will be well served to put this chapter behind them.”

A spokesperson for Gov. Scott said the governor will seek recommendations from the appropriate Franklin County political party committee. When all potential candidates are identified, Scott’s appointment would come in about a month, the spokesperson said.