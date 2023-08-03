Franklin County Field Days kicked off Thursday morning with hundreds already making their way to the fairgrounds for agricultural shows, good food and a ride on the Ferris wheel.

Field day officials say that afternoons and evenings during the four-day event will be filled with live music performances, rides and events like the demolition derby Thursday and truck and tractor pulls Friday and Saturday.

Mornings will consist of mostly agricultural shows and displays, including shows from kids enrolled in the 4-H program, which is a network of youth organizations under the University of Vermont umbrella that aim to educate and enhance leadership and life skills.

Those that have coordinated the events say the shows are vital for the younger generation to learn more about the importance of the agricultural industry in Vermont.

“The Franklin County Field Days is so important in this area. People in this area, they know that they are coming and supporting local. They are supporting an organization that gives back to their community in whatever way they can, and you’re supporting the agricultural industry. Agriculture is going out of Franklin County and we’re trying to bring it back in and support the industry as a whole,” said Communications and Marketing Director Abigail Gagne.

Attendees will also be able to bring whatever vehicle they’d like to race like a lawnmower or ATV, and people with similar vehicles will race against each other.