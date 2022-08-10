Captain John Grismore of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has been placed on administrative leave, as Vermont State Police are conducting a criminal investigation into allegations that Grismore assaulted a man who was being held in custody.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office shared surveillance footage that shows the suspect in custody sitting on a bench with his legs chained with shackles. The suspect can be seen attempting to leave the bench but falls to the ground. Two officers can be seen asking the suspect to stay seated on the bench, but the suspect refuses. At this time, Grismore is seen kicking the standing suspect in the groin, forcing him to sit.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.