Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore, who will lose his law enforcement certification for kicking a shackled detainee, remained defiant Monday in front of a special legislative committee, despite calls for his resignation by the Vermont Sheriffs’ Association.

Grismore said he was elected sheriff by the residents of Franklin County — a vote he won even after being fired from the same department — and vowed not to abandon his post to appease outsiders.

The Vermont Criminal Justice Council voted last week that Grismore permanently lose his ability to enforce the law for violating the state’s use of force policy. He will remain as sheriff but could not issue tickets, make arrests or investigate crimes. Grismore said 99% of his job as sheriff is administrative and that he plans to appeal the council’s decision.

Grismore said he appeared before the legislative committee, which was formed specifically to investigate his possible impeachment, not because of a subpoena but because it was his first chance to stand up for himself and other law enforcement officers.

“I’m an elected sheriff — but am also every beat cop in this state,” Grismore told lawmakers.

The outrage and scorn that have been directed at me, the persecution, the witch hunts that I have suffered could happen to any police officer required to confront or arrest a non-compliant person.”

Grismore has repeatedly defended his actions and pleaded not guilty last year to a simple assault charge. He told the committee on Monday that he’s never thought of resigning. “I believe what I did was justified and warranted under the circumstances,” he said.

The committee also heard from other sheriffs on Monday, including Lamoille County Sheriff Roger Marcoux. He said that, based on what he saw in the video and in media reports, the episode that led to Grismore’s decertification “seemed pretty clear that that was inappropriate use of force,” Marcoux said.

“Even if this person (the detainee) was very vocal and boisterous, that’s about every Saturday night. You know? The training that we have the expectation for the public is that we maintain our composure,” Marcoux said.

Grismore was elected sheriff in November of last year after being fired from a job as a captain in the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department that August after video surfaced of him kicking a shackled prisoner. Then-Sheriff Roger Langevin called Grismore’s actions “egregious” and said deputies had notified him about the episode.

Just before Grismore took office in February, state police said they were investigating the finances of the sheriff’s department and Grismore. A lawyer working with the legislative panel questioned Grismore on Monday about how he was paid overtime and retirement benefits in a previous position.

Windham County Sheriff Mark Anderson, president of the sheriffs’ association, said during a press conference at the Statehouse that Grismore’s continued defiance leaves no room for improvement or corrective action.

“Sheriff Grismore continues to defend his actions ostentatiously with no remorse, reflection or opportunity to consider alternative resolutions,” Anderson said.