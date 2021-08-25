Franklin County teacher provides students with clothing to learn outdoors

A kindergarten teacher in Franklin County is taking her classroom outside. She made a GoFundMe to make sure her kids could explore the great outdoors, no matter the weather.

For 22-year-old Maia Hendrickson, it’s her first year teaching at Georgia Elementary School. The classroom might be empty now, but on Friday it will be filled with eager kindergarteners.

“I want to instill covid or not that being outside is really important,” Hendrickson said.

For two hours a day, she is moving her classroom outdoors for some pandemic relief.

to this spot right here.

“I was like how perfect this would be to play,” Hendrickson said. “And there are trees to climb and sticks to build forts.”

Hendrickson said it’ll give students a chance to spread out, and take off their masks.

“Which for kindergarteners is so helpful to see peoples faces, to be able to build the relationship, to read emotions,” Hendrickson said.

But she wants to make sure her students have the right attire. She found it in what are called “puddle pants.” They are basically waterproof pants to keep kids dry.

“Puddle pants I think are a great way to teach kids that there is no bad weather, only the wrong clothing for the weather,” Hendrickson said.

There are about 12 students in the class and each pair of puddle pants costs around $35 dollars.

“It’s about $500 dollars worth to pay for all the puddle pants which is pretty close to what an average teachers budget is,” Hendrickson said.

So she started a GoFundMe page and it wasn’t long before she made her goal. All of the teachers at Georgia Elementary School can use school grounds. Here is principal Steve Emery.

“Learning within nature is fabulous, it’s another way for kids to make a connection to our earth,” Emery said.

Puddle pants and all!