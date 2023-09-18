Fairfax, VT– Firefighters are bringing awareness to training sessions offered for Franklin and Lamoille Counties. The Fire School in the region has seen a decrease in enrollment, causing many classes to be cancelled. But one Fairfax Fire Department member says these trainings are still widely needed.

Lifesaving and often-required trainings taught through the Franklin-Lamoille Fire School are having a tough time growing after the pandemic. Some classes are even being canceled for low enrollment.

“A lot of the departments up in this area don’t have the access to some of the trainings a lot of places really need,” says Taylor Josephson. “Whether you’re paid or a volunteer, the trainings should never stop.”

Josephson is a member of the Fairfax Fire Department and on the Fire School board. He says important classes — from basic firefighter courses and flammable gas control to CPR and helicopter landing — are taught for the benefit of people who want to begin the job, or already-employed firefighters.

But Josephson says ever since the pandemic, numbers have not been as high as he’d like to see.

“We had a flammable gas class, which is one of the most requested classes for pretty much any fire school. Everyone tries to hold it, the state puts it on, but the state sets the minimum for it. We only had like three people sign up for it, so we ended up having to cancel it, so we will try again,” notes Josephson.

He notes an influx of students go to the southern parts of Vermont for training and says the Fire School up north has been struggling.

“It does get frustrating, our list of 15 classes may end up as 4,” says Josephson. “Obviously, it’s a little more rural up this way, so we’re just trying to rebuild these schools. There’s really no reason why we shouldn’t be holding schools with 100, 150 people.”

Amid new recruitment efforts this year, the school is still looking for people to join the classes so they can run. Josephson says he typically sees locals enroll, but the numbers are not back to pre-pandemic levels.

“We do find that it’s a lot more local people, we would like to expand a little more, and see more people from outside the area, New York, even Canada,” says Josephson.

Josephson notes these low enrollment numbers reflect the overall interest of young people joining the service across the two counties.

“The people who started volunteering are getting up there in age, and the younger generation is not really coming in at the same waves that they had when they were younger,” says Josephson. “I wouldn’t say everyone’s hurting for staff, but we’re hurting for people who can really get into it, we’re looking for those future generations that we can leave all of this to.”

All Franklin-Lamoille Fire School classes will be in session on September 23rd and 24th. People interested can pre-register, or sign up day-of.