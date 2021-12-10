A messy start to the weekend is ahead for much of our area. One thing to mention is that some areas will see greater impacts than others. For example, the damaging wind threat is greatest across the north country and areas west of the Champlain Valley.

Rain and freezing rain will arrive during the overnight hours. Cold air will be present close to the surface, so we’ll have a scenario where the rain freezes on contact. The areas of greatest risk will be across the north country and the northeast kingdom.

Winter Weather Advisories can be seen sandwiching the cities of Plattsburgh, Burlington, and Middlebury. Although some freezing rain is possible, a changeover to rain is expected to occur quickly. The advisories go through 11AM.

Here’s a general idea of potential icing. Notice the amounts are on the lighter end, anywhere from 0.01 to 0.03″ is possible. If you’re headed out early Saturday morning, just take it slow and watch for some slick spots.

Another factor is the wind threat. Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings have been hoisted. The greatest wind threat will be across the north country and central New York State. This is where gusts could reach 50 to 60 mph. Still, areas that are not in a weather alert could see gusts up to 30 and 40 mph.

The good news is, after our messy and eventful Saturday of weather, Sunday is looking much quieter and cooler too. Highs will fall back into the mid-40s after topping out in the mid-50s on Saturday.