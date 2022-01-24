Richmond, VT — At around 1:12 pm on Monday, troopers from the Vermont State Police Barracks in Williston, in addition to Bolton, Richmond and Williston Fire and Rescue responded to a truck that had rolled down an embankment and hit a tree on I-89 in Richmond.

Investigations show that truck driver 54-year-old Doug Lamoy of Morrisonville, NY, was heading north bound on I-89 when he hit the bridge near mile marker 77. Lamoy lost control of the truck and rolled down an embankment before hitting a tree.

The truck sustained heavy damage to the front and Lamoy had to be assisted out of the vehicle by fire and rescue personnel and was subsequently transported to the UVM Medical Center in Burlington for injuries to his legs.