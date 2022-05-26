Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a spot shower chance as morning lows dip into the mid 60’s

Friday (Finally): Skies are partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms expected by afternoon. Some storms my feature heavy rain, and gusty winds as afternoon high temperatures climb to the mid to upper 70’s, dewpoint in the mid 60’s

Saturday: The cold front rolls through during the morning, leaving heavy downpours and rumbles of thunder on the board through the noon hour. Drier air works in for the afternoon, allowing for some afternoon sunshine. Temperatures climb to the low 70’s

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs nearing the 80 degree mark.

Memorial Day: A few extra clouds overhead and a spot sprinkle or two. Temperatures climb to the low to mid 80’s

Have a great evening!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley