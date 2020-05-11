From Our Table to Yours: Abby Fridmann’s Penne Vodka Recipe

We’re inviting you over for a bite to eat…from ‘Our Table To Yours’. This week we’re heading over to Abby Fridmann’s kitchen where she is cooking up a family favorite- Penne Vodka!

Want to make this recipe for your family? Here is what you’ll need:

Olive Oil

1 Yellow Onion

6 Cloves of garlic

3 Oz of Prosciutto (diced small)

24oz can of crushed tomatoes

Fresh Basil

Fresh Parsley

Romano cheese

8 oz of heavy cream

1 cup of Vodka

salt and pepper

16 oz of Penne pasta

Heat a heavy pot with oil until hot- saute onions until translucent and slightly browned. Add garlic. Add prosciutto and cook for about 3 minutes over medium heat. Add vodka and reduce until most of the liquid is gone. Add tomatoes, parsley, basil and cheese. Cook for 20 minutes, add cream. Cook for another 5 minutes and season. Toss with pasta and add additional cheese!