From Our Table to Yours: Abby Fridmann’s Penne Vodka Recipe

We’re inviting you over for a bite to eat…from ‘Our Table To Yours’. This week we’re heading over to Abby Fridmann’s kitchen where she is cooking up a family favorite- Penne Vodka!

Want to make this recipe for your family? Here is what you’ll need:

Olive Oil
1 Yellow Onion
6 Cloves of garlic
3 Oz of Prosciutto (diced small)
24oz can of crushed tomatoes
Fresh Basil
Fresh Parsley
Romano cheese
8 oz of heavy cream
1 cup of Vodka
salt and pepper
16 oz of Penne pasta

Heat a heavy pot with oil until hot- saute onions until translucent and slightly browned. Add garlic. Add prosciutto and cook for about 3 minutes over medium heat. Add vodka and reduce until most of the liquid is gone. Add tomatoes, parsley, basil and cheese. Cook for 20 minutes, add cream. Cook for another 5 minutes and season. Toss with pasta and add additional cheese!

