From Our Table to Yours: Spencer Thomas’ quinoa grain bowl Recipe

We’re inviting you over for a bit to eat, from ‘Our Table to Yours’.
This week we took to Local 22 & Local 44, Spencer Thomas’ kitchen, where she cooked up one of her favorite recipes. It’s colorful, delicious and nutritious, it’s a quinoa grain bowl!
Want to make this recipe for you or your family? Here is what you’ll need:
- 1 cup of quinoa (6 servings)
- 15 oz. can of chickpea’s or garbanzo beans
- 1 sweet potato (large)
- 1 cup of mini heirloom tomato’s
- 4 oz. salmon fillet
- 1 lemon
- 2 avocado’s sliced (small)
- 1/2 tbsp.Olive oil
- 1 tsp. Garlic powder
- 1tsp. Salt
- 1 tsp. Pepper
- Rosemary
- Sesame seeds (sprinkle over top when finished)
- Make your grain: You can either make your quinoa from scratch or use pre-packaged microwavable rice or quinoa. When making from scratch; (stove-top) bring two cups of water to a boil, then add 1 cup of quinoa. Bring water down to a low while the grain absorbs for 10 minutes.
- Cook your veggies: Pour your chickpea’s and diced sweet potatoes on the same cooking sheet, drizzle olive oil over top and season to your liking. Slide into the over on 375 degrees for 20 minutes.
- Prep and cook protein: Prepare your salmon by adding a small amount of olive oil, garlic salt, pepper, rosemary, then squeeze 1/2 of lemon over top, take the other half of the lemon, slice it and lay over top. Wrap your salmon in tin foil and bake at 375 degrees for 15-10 minutes, depending on how you like it.
- Prep other toppings: Chop up any additional veggies you’d like to add to your bowl. Mini heirloom tomatoes and avocado’s.
- Assemble: When you’re ready, lay down your base of quinoa, and assemble your bowl in whatever creative way you deem necessary.