From Our Table to Yours: Spencer Thomas’ quinoa grain bowl Recipe

We’re inviting you over for a bit to eat, from ‘Our Table to Yours’.

This week we took to Local 22 & Local 44, Spencer Thomas’ kitchen, where she cooked up one of her favorite recipes. It’s colorful, delicious and nutritious, it’s a quinoa grain bowl!

Want to make this recipe for you or your family? Here is what you’ll need:

1 cup of quinoa (6 servings)

15 oz. can of chickpea’s or garbanzo beans

1 sweet potato (large)

1 cup of mini heirloom tomato’s

4 oz. salmon fillet

1 lemon

2 avocado’s sliced (small)

1/2 tbsp.Olive oil

1 tsp. Garlic powder

1tsp. Salt

1 tsp. Pepper

Rosemary

Sesame seeds (sprinkle over top when finished)