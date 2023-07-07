Burlington, VT – The Burlington Fire Department was dispatched to the Burlington Bay Harbor Marina for reports of a ‘sheen’ on the water on Friday.

The fuel sheen was from a ‘pleasure boat in the area’ and about 100′ by 200′ near the boathouse, according to the Burlington Fire Department.

Units deployed floating barriers to help contain the oil leakage, and the boat is being removed from the lake.

A hazardous clean-up crew is responding and will take the floating barriers out of Lake Champlain, along with cleaning up any residual spilled fuel.