Fugitive wanted for 2016 killing in West Virginia, arrested in Vermont

West Rutland, Vt. – A man who investigators say was on the run for almost five years, was arrested in West Rutland, wanted for murder out of West Virginia.

Dimitris Malone, 28, was handcuffed without incident, at a residence rented by someone else.

According to the US Marshals Office, Malone is a suspect in the killing of Nathan Chaney, who they say was shot several times, including once in the head, in January 2016. They say he was left to die in a parking lot in Charleston, West Virginia.

Various leads and tips lead officials to the Rutland area. They say Malone established a new life in the state, even living under different aliases.

Dimitris Malone will be charged with unlawful fight to avoid prosecution, he was expected to appear before a federal judge in Vermont.