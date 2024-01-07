A fugitive from the state of Ohio who’d been wanted in Virginia is in the Clinton County Jail without bail after being captured in Plattsburgh.

Alijon Makhmudov, 25, is from Mason, Ohio, which is about 20 miles north of Cincinnati. In a Sunday evening email, Sgt. Chris Holland with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office wrote that deputies arrested Makhmudov in the Lake City Friday morning after U.S. Marshals helped locate him.

Sgt. Holland said Makhmudov was wanted in Virginia Beach, Virginia on an outstanding warrant for robbery. It’s not clear yet when he might be extradited to Virginia to face that charge.