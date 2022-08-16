Plattsburgh, NY — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik joined other local leaders to announce dozens of scholarships at Clinton Community College for Advanced Manufacturing. The North Country Workforce Partnership Inc., Clinton Community College, and the North American Center of Excellence for Transportation Equipment announced they are partnering with Xometry, a digital marketplace, to provide full tuition scholarships for up to 40 students.

The scholarships may also include funding for books, childcare, and transportation for those who are eligible. The ultimate goal is to grow the workforce in the North Country.

“I am so proud to continue to be an advocate for workforce development, specifically the trades, and this investment will go towards, as Laurence said, 40-80 training programs for good paying jobs in machinists and technicians,” said Stefanik. “That ties right into what we do in the North Country, and those are good paying jobs for long-term careers.”

The scholarship will begin for the fall 2022 semester for students enrolled in the Advanced Manufacturing Microcredential program that launches in September.