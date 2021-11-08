‘I’ve been waiting for a long time now:’ U.S. border with Canada reopens

Monday marked the reopening of the U.S. border with Canada after nearly 20 months.

Travelers from Canada are now permitted to enter the U.S. with proof of vaccination for the first time since COVID-19 closed the border.

At the port of entry in Highgate Springs, Vermont cars began entering the country early Monday. While there were no delays, Port of Entry Director Eileen Bigelo said that at midnight, 12 to 15 cars were lined, all headed to Florida.

She said other travelers were coming over from Montréal to visit friends around the country. They reported that getting through customs was quick and easy. Other ports of entry showed wait times of about two hours, a traveler said.

Bigelow encourages all travelers to go to CBP.gov for questions related to the vaccination requirement, other documentation and wait times.

This story will be updated to include more information from travelers and Port of Entry Director Eileen Bigelow.