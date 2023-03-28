The Champlain Housing Trust is helping commercial farms improve their housing options for workers through a ‘Housing Repair Loan Program.‘

Farms making at least $75,000 in revenue can apply for a loan of up to $30,000 specifically designed for housing projects. This includes repairs on already existing buildings, such as improvements to wastewater systems, mold remediation, electrical and plumbing upgrades, and roof replacements.

Julie Curtin, the Director of Homeownership from CHT, notes many Vermont farms offer housing to its workers as an employment benefit.

“Going into the summer, which for some operations and farms, it’s a very busy time of the year, and they need to have safe, comfortable and healthy housing,” Curtin says.

The program is funded by the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board. The deadline to apply is April 30th, and Curtin expects it to be a competitive process.