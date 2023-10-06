Wilmington, NY- $1.3 million in state funding will be used to help build affordable housing in Wilmington.

The funds will go towards constructing six homes in three duplexes on Route 86. The units will serve households at or below 80% of the AMI, which is roughly $52,150 for a family of 3 in Essex County according to the US Dept. of Housing and Urban Development.

The award is provided through New York State Homes and Community Renewal’s Small Rental Development Initiative.

Housing Assistance Program of Essex County, or HAPEC, is the recipient. HAPEC is a non-profit that offers housing services such as a section 8 housing choice voucher program, first time home buyer programs, and home repair and rehabilitation programs.

Five other awards were sent to housing development organizations across New York.

The awards are part of Governor Kathy Hochul’s $25 billion comprehensive Housing Plan that aims to create or maintain 100,000 affordable homes throughout the state, with roughly 10,000 of those integrating support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of 50,000 additional homes.

In a statement on the announcement, NYS Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnaukas said, “The ongoing housing crisis is having a profound impact in every community and flexible solutions must be found to provide more opportunities for individuals, families, and seniors. These awards through the Small Rental Development Initiative will create or preserve 52 affordable homes in small multifamily buildings for which funding opportunities otherwise would not have been feasible.”