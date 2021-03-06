Fundraiser to re-develop ex-Southern Vermont College finds community support

A fundraising effort to support future re-development of Southern Vermont College’s former campus in Bennington is apparently a smashing success.

The organizers of the Grateful Bennington Campaign wanted to raise $500,000 in just one month. According to the Bennington Banner, they’ve surpassed that goal by raising $566,000.

Southern Vermont College closed in 2019 amid declining enrollment and rising debt. Three months ago, the parent company of Southwestern Vermont Medical Center bought the campus at a bankruptcy auction for $4,650,000.

Officials with the health system have not determined any specific ways in which the 371-acre property should be re-used. However, they’re expected to begin working with county-level officials on a re-development master plan soon.