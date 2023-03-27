Williston, VT– A memory care facility for seniors had its future secured after pandemic prices drove up operation costs.

Memory Care at Allen Brook is Vermont’s first affordable care facility for those living with different forms of dementia. It operates under Cathedral Square, a nonprofit that offers affordable housing to people age 55 and up.

“We have different ranges of dementia; Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, to dementia,” says Colleen Lee, the manager of MCAB. “Because we take the ‘best friends’ approach here, we don’t see them as residents, we see them as friends, we treat them with the love and respect that they deserve,” she adds.

The facility opened in 2017, but its future wasn’t always certain. A loan was used to purchase the property, which Cathedral Square could originally support, says CEO Kim Fitzgerald. But the pandemic caused costs to skyrocket, and the organization could no longer support the annual debt service.

Fitzgerald notes that the facility’s service is vital. “We decided we needed to have a capital campaign to raise one million dollars to pay off that debt on the community,” she notes.

The nonprofit recently succeeded in its goal, and Fitzgerald says the facility can now be sustainable into the future.

Fitzgerald explains what makes the facility affordable for seniors; “we take section 8 subsidy for the rent, and we take Medicaid for these services, so we’re combining those two things to make it truly affordable.”

Now, a new project is underway: a therapeutic garden.

“Right now, the gardens are kind of lacking. Our friends, when the weather’s beautiful and the sun’s out, they love to go out there. Just being out, its new stimulation, keeping the mind active,” Lee explains.

“We are looking for support from the community to do that, volunteers to help,” Fitzgerald adds.

Fitzgerald wishes to build more memory care facilities, as she notes there’s a large waitlist for MCAB. However, staffing and Medicaid reimbursement is a current challenge, she says. But because of the completion of the capital campaign, Fitzgerald now has hope for the future.