Game time grub, the Green Mountain State has you covered this Sunday

The big game is fast approaching and with that comes meal prep. Whether you’re staying in or taking out, the Green Mountain State has you covered.

City Market in Burlington’s South End has a wide variety of game-time snacks and dishes. Assistant Seafood Specialist Jamie Magowan says wings and barbequed meats are popular choices.

Because celebrations will be smaller this year, Magowan says people might have more time to prepare home-made meals. He and his staff are available to answer any questions.

Shoppers will able to choose from a fresh, supply of fish, salmon and shrimp. For those wanting a quicker option, City Market has pre-packaged wings with Baley Hazen Bleu Cheese Dip made special for the the big game. Shoppers will also find various chips and dips at the front of the store.

“We have great local products. We have great products from all across the country to fill in where the local doesn’t. So you have a great variety of things to come to,” said Magowan.

Mcgillicuddy’s General Manager Melissa Gaudio says the Essex Junction location is also gearing up for the game.

“The Super Bowl has always been the biggest take-out days of the year. We’ve already received a lot of calls about what we’re able to accommodate so it seem to be that it might be busier than our past Super Bowl Sundays.”

Reduced capacity seating will also be available indoors and at the bar.