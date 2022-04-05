Colchester, VT — A house fire broke out on Tuesday morning on Porters Point Road, and neighbors said they could see black smoke. Several area fire departments responded. The fire started in the garage but firefighters were able to put it out before the flames reached the house.

While the garage is a total loss, the homeowners and their four dogs made it out safely and the family members were grateful no one was hurt.

Colchester residents Moe and Sue Larmay commented on what they saw. “We saw black smoke barreling up and I said it’s got to be Buzzy’s garage. Nothing that we could think of in this area would have that much black coming out of it. We could see it right from my bay window.”

“I wanted to come over and make sure they were alright because that’s my cousin. Everyone is safe. Thank God.”

“First-person on the scene was a police officer,” said Steve Bourgeois, the Colchester Fire Chief. “He was reported back that he had fire and smoke showing from the garage, a detached garage. At that time, we put a second alarm on. First arriving unit arrived on scene six to seven minutes.”

Firefighters from Burlington, Winooski, and St. Michael’s College helped out. The Colchester Fire Chief says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.