A year ago, the average gas price was around the $2 range, but as of late, gas prices have been soaring, with the average in Vermont reaching $3.74 a gallon on Thursday. Experts claim that the rising prices means there is a disruption in supply.

“The oil market is a global market, and Russia in particular is one of the largest suppliers of oil and natural gas,” said Rich Sicotte, a professor of economics at the University of Vermont. Sicotte says that while it’s still legal to import gas from Russia, he suggests the conflict is still causing the disruption. “A lot of companies are pulling back in anticipation of future possible prohibitions or there is speculation that those sanctions are coming.”

I think for a lot of people gas expenditures are significant part of their budget so far those people, this is probably a real blow.”

AAA reports that gas has risen 40 cents in the last month, and more than $1.20 in the last year. According to GasBuddy, a site that tracks gas prices around the country, this spike hasn’t been seen in eight years. The price at a station in downtown Burlington is going for more than $4.

“Just getting out of the city, I saw for the first time that it was $3.99 for regular gas, which is the highest I’ve seen it,” said Vanessa Adjei-Twum, who lives in Brooklyn, New York.

One Burlington woman says she isn’t too worried about the price as she mainly walks to work. “And our family is a one-car family on purpose,” said Deb Flanders. “We both live in town and my husband works at home so there is no need for a second car.”

Sicotte says if oil prices continue to increase, it could mean unprecedented prices at the pump. “If you take the rule of thumb, that a quarter increase in gas price for every $10. If it goes another $80 up a barrel, that’s $2 more a gallon.

The rise in price could mean several implications for consumers, especially if prices continue to rise or remain high. Sicotte says this could incentivize people to start driving electric vehicles.