As Labor Day weekend approaches, AAA says gas prices are down from last month in the region. As of Wednesday, Vermonters are paying $4.07 for regular gas on average at the pump.

“It’s kind of funny because you see it go from four-dollar something to 3.90 and it’s like yay its going down. But it has to go down a little further,” said Robbin Cross, a Jericho resident.

Steven Donovan, a resident of Alburgh travels to Colchester daily, which is around an 80 mile roundtrip. “I spend around 150$ a week on gas because of my driving back and forth.”

Several Vermonters said they don’t plan on traveling for the holiday. “I have a nice place on the lake. We’re going to stay at home. We don’t want to spend that kind of money.”

Other Vermonters believe the high prices are here to stay. “I think it’s out of control. I really do.”

“With holidays coming around, with thanksgiving and Christmas, I have a feeling they’re going to come back up and that’s going to stop people from doing their family things again.”

New York and New Hampshire show similar gas price trends as Vermont. Both state’s prices are down compared to last month but they still remain close to a dollar above last year.

Dan Goodman, Public Affairs Manager for AAA says they are seeing the impact of these high gas prices nationwide. “Around 66% of folks said the high gas prices and inflation were impacting travel habits over the summer and into Labor Day Weekend.”

Goodman is expecting close to one third of Americans to travel this upcoming weekend. “It will be a busy time on the roads.” He says the roads will be the busiest on Friday and Monday afternoon. “The roads are going to be busy. Don’t speed. Pack your patience. Buckle up. Don’t drive intoxicated. Don’t drive impaired. We all want you to get to your destination safely.”