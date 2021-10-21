Gene Richards sues City of Burlington over termination

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Former Burlington International Airport Director Gene Richards is suing the City of Burlington in an attempt to get his old job back.

Richards was fired last month in a termination hearing with the Burlington City Council following a workplace conduct investigation that began in June.

Court records obtained from Chittenden Superior Court show Richards wants access to the full and complete documents related to the investigation into his workplace conduct. In the lawsuit, his attorney Rich Cassidy argues that because Richards was never given access, he wasn’t able to defend himself properly in that hearing.

“Richards did so to the best of his ability, but, lacking knowledge of the specific allegations, could only assert that he was sorry if his conduct had been offensive to some employees,” Cassidy writes.

One week before Richards was fired in a 10-2 city council vote, Cassidy claims he submitted a public records request for the full and unredacted confidential investigation memo. It never came.

According to Cassidy, that termination hearing was announced immediately after a tense meeting in Mayor Weinbergers’ backyard in which he told Richards he was hurting “the party” and “the administration”, promising to “embarass” and “ruin” him if he didn’t resign.

The lawsuit argues there was a lack of due process in Richards’ termination, and as such, he should get his old job back, or get a proper post-termination due process hearing, damages for his lost income, and attorneys fees.

A statement sent by Samantha Sheehan, Communications Coordinator for the Office of Mayor Miro Weinberger, is below:

“The City is aware of the filing by Mr. Richards but has not been served or asked to waive the service of process requirement. The City disputes the substance and supporting statements of the appeal and at the appropriate time and manner will reply through counsel.

The Mayor stands by his decision to seek termination, which was considered and delivered by the City Council. This most recent action by Mr. Richards further confirms that he believes himself to be above accountability and immune to the consequences of his behavior. It marks his apology to the public as hollow.”

A request for comment was sent to Gene Richards and Attorney Rich Cassidy for this story, but neither were available.