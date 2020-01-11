Geneseo women’s hoops takes down Plattsburgh

Local News

Cardinals fall to Knights in conference matchup

SUNY Plattsburgh women’s basketball faced off in a conference showdown against SUNY Geneseo.

The Cardinals outscored Geneseo 40-31 in the second half, but the Cardinals were unable to overcome a 21-point halftime deficit.

Geneseo held the Cardinals scoreless in the second quarter, draining 11 points of their own to build a 35-14 advantage into the second half.

The Cardinals ultimately fell to the Knights 66-54.

Plattsburgh falls to 4-6 overall. The Cardinals will host Brockport tomorrow at 2 p.m.

