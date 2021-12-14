Jeffersonville, VT — Spurred by the recent rise of COVID-19 cases in Vermont, some local businesses are finding ways to help keep the community safe. Starting on Saturday, Smugglers’ Notch Distillery will be giving away 3,000 bottles of distillery made hand sanitizer and will continue to do so until supplies run out.

“We’ve seen the recent rise of COVID cases across the country and here in Vermont. Things have gotten to the point where we had to ask; “What can we, as a company, do to help keep our families and communities safe?” said Jeremy Elliott, President and Co-Owner of Smugglers’ Notch Distillery. “We’ve decided to donate over $13,000 of our own distillery-made hand sanitizer directly to the public to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 as people travel and gather with family this holiday season.”

SND has stocked their tasting rooms located in Waterbury, Manchester and Jeffersonville with over 900 bottles at each location. Everyone is invited to visit a location and pick up a free 3-pack of hand sanitizer but are asked to limit themselves to one pack per family in order to reach as many people as possible.