Ghislaine Maxwell trial to start Monday in Manhattan

FILE – In this Sept. 2, 2000 file photo, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, driven by Britain’s Prince Andrew leaves the wedding of a former girlfriend of the prince, Aurelia Cecil, at the Parish Church of St Michael in Compton Chamberlayne near Salisbury, England. after a life of both scandal and luxury, Maxwell’s next act will be decided by a U.S. trial. Starting Monday, prosecutors in New York will argue that even as she was sipping cocktails with the likes of Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, Maxwell, 59, was secretly abetting Epstein’s crimes with girls as young as 14.(Chris Ison/PA via AP, File)

Ghislaine Maxwell’s federal trial is scheduled to start Monday in New York City. The ex-girlfriend of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein is charged with recruiting teenage girls in the 1990s for Epstein to sexually abuse.

At the time of her arrest, Maxwell was living in a huge mansion in Bradford, New Hampshire, just a few miles outside of Claremont. FBI agents arrested her on the property last year.

There were originally more than 600 people in the jury pool for Maxwell’s trial in Manhattan. Two hundred and thirty-one of them were questioned individually by the judge hearing the case. Twelve jurors and six alternates will be selected for the trial Monday morning, and opening statements will immediately follow.