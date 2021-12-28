Burlington, VT — GlobalFoundries Inc. have been busy this holiday, both fundraising and finding ways to give back to the community.

Through their GlobalGives Holiday Campaign, they raised $25,000 that will be donated to the Vermont Food Shelf. In a news release, Global Foundries states, “we hope that this donation will help to alleviate the cost of meeting some of our community’s needs during this holiday season.”

This month, GlobalFoundries held an “Adopt a Girl” event, a collaboration between the company’s own Burlington GlobalWomen employee resource group and the Salvation Army that fulfills the wishes of adopted girls in the community. Many items and essentials were donated.

GlobalFoundries also donated 2,400 pounds of food to the community.