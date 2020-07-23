GMP workers injured after utility pole breaks on the job

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. – Two Green Mountain Power workers are recovering at UVM Medical Center, after they fell while on the job when a utility pole broke.

It happened just before 10:30 Wednesday morning on Blake Roy Road, in Middlebury.

According to Vermont State Police, the two men are Josh McLean of Brandon, 37, and Jared Allen, 25, of Bristol. They were more than 50 feet in the air when the pole snapped.

LOCAL 22 & LOCAL 44 was told the workers were wear proper safety harnesses.

“Today is a very sad day, as two teammates were injured on the job in Salisbury. They are both currently receiving medical care. The initial report indicates a pole broke, and employees working on it fell. Local fire and rescue responded quickly to the scene, along with other GMP crews and our safety team. Teamwork, safety and care for customers and one another is at the core of our work every day. Our hearts are with these line workers and their loved ones. We are doing all we can to support them and our other colleagues who are impacted by this event. We will conduct a review consistent with our safety procedures to learn more about what happened.” Spokesperson Kristin Kelly wrote in a statement.

Troopers believe the pole had some pre-existing internal damage.