After reaching a tentative agreement with the college on Tuesday, the staff union of Goddard College has announced they will return to work tomorrow, putting an end to a strike that lasted nearly a full month.

After weeks on end of shouting, picketing, and demanding change, members of the Goddard College staff union got a new contract with the college that includes pay raises, extra time off, and the right to negotiate working conditions.

“Glad that the strike is finally over. You know, we received I think what our membership can live with,” said Outgoing GCSU Co-Chair, Manuel O’Neill.

The strike began March 24th when a couple dozen union workers walked off the job.

Those workers say their main reason for striking was over wages, as they had been asking Goddard College administrators for a 3% pay raise since May of last year to help them keep up with the rising cost of living and inflation.

The union members say the administration refused to give them that raise until now.

The new contract includes a 5.75% raise to staff members earning below 20 dollars per hour, and a 3% raise to those earning more than 20 dollars per hour.

Union members still have to ratify the contract, which O’Neill says should happen within the next two weeks.

But O’Neill says they all have the same goal in mind to getting back to work at the college they love.

“We want to grow the college. We know there may have been some bad feelings during the strike between management and the staff, but I think we can get through that in the short term and then all get back to work,” said O’Neill.

O’Neill says the new agreement is a one-year deal, so the two sides will go back into negotiations next April or May when the contract expires.

While O’Neill says there’s no telling how those negotiations will go, he does think the staff union and college administration should grow their relationship between now and then, not only to make sure things go smoother next time, but to help grow Goddard College as a whole.

“We, you know, need to come together. We need to hear each other, and we need to learn to collaborate more,” said O’Neill.

Goddard College administration and the office of President Dan Hocoy have yet to comment on the tentative agreement.