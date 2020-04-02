‘Goggles For Docs’ aiming to put ski goggles in the hands of healthcare workers across the U.S.

While medical supplies are hard to come by, health experts have started getting creative, reaching out to companies having them make masks. But recently, a new trend has surfaced.

Beginning from a phone call just this past Sunday, to now having donated more than 6,500 pairs of goggles. Goggles For Docs, is an initiative aimed at putting a pair of googles, in the hands of health care workers across the country.

Jon Schaefer, founder of Goggles For Docs, says, “If you want to help, there’s no wrong answer, you don’t have to help. Some hospitals want help, others don’t. We’re just matching people that want to help with the hospitals that want the help.” Many ski shops and even some local ski resorts, have already donated to the cause, sending boxes of goggles off to hospitals.

And while many of us are stuck at home, wondering what we can do to help, Jay Peak Resort’s President and General Manager, Steve Wright, says we can all do something. “Whether it’s you know, three hundred miles away in the front lines of New York City, or whether it’s three miles away within the community you live in, everybody is being impacted by it now. And everybody, to the extent they can, should try to do something to support that. Because that’s how we’re going to try to move past this.” The University of Vermont ski team also has done what it can, despite its season ending early.

UVM Alpine Ski Head Coach, Bill Reichelt, says this project has helped brighten his view during these tough times. “It gave me something positive to focus on, and so it was just a matter of sitting down and blasting it all over my network. And then I sent it to my athletes and they’ve blasted it out. And the athletic department at UVM put it on their website, and you know the way things travel now, it’s pretty immediate and the response has been pretty cool.”