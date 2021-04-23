Got milk? Bill aims to stop labeling non-dairy products as ‘milk’

Congressman Peter Welch re-introduced a bipartisan legislation that requires the FDA to take action against manufacturers labeling non-dairy products as dairy.

One organization hopes these products can be properly labeled.

New England Dairy is a non-profit organization that serves dairy farmers in five New England states, including Vermont.

“At the end of the day farmers want to protect what they sell, they want to protect their products,” Communications Manager at New England Dairy, Laura Hardie said.

Hardie’s family has been dairy farming for five generations in Northern Vermont.

Hardie said it’s important you know the difference between plant based and cow’s milk.

“There is a respect for the hard-working men and women who are out there every day on the farm,” Hardie said.

There are close to 600 dairy farms in Vermont.

“Not only are you supporting local farmers there’s also a lot of nutritional differences between the two options,” Hardie said.

Registered Dietitian with New England Dairy, Michael Deangelis said there are 13 essential nutrients naturally occurring in milk.

“Plant based alternatives that people consume have nutrients added to them,” Deangelis said. “So they are synthetic, and they are added in and sometimes our bodies can’t absorb them as efficiently as the nutrients that are naturally found in real cow’s milk.”

Deangelis said there are certain nutrients in milk that are not always in the non-dairy alternatives.

“Oat milk has maybe 2-3 grams of protein, per 8 ounce glass,” Deangelis said. “Whereas cow’s milk has 8 grams of high-quality protein per 8 ounce glass.”

Hardie said you also need to consider the environmental effects these products leave.

“A glass of almond milk for example has a slightly lower carbon footprint compared to dairy milk,” Hardie said. “It does have a 17 times higher water footprint compared to dairy milk.”

Hardie said adding appropriate labels will go a long way.

“I think that means a lot to farmers,” Hardie said.