Gov. Cuomo cancels school for the rest of the school year

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that schools in New York will be closed for the remainder of the school year. Originally he closed school until May 15 while extending the NY on PAUSE initiative. A decision on summer schools is expected by the end of May.

There has been speculation all week that the Governor would close schools to combat the spread of coronavirus in the state. Regents Exams have already been canceled for the end of the current school year. Schools will need to come up with a plan to reopen following state guidelines.

The Governor ordered schools closed to help stop the spread of the virus, and teachers were forced to come up with plans for distance learning.

Many districts across the state are trying to figure out graduations and how they can safely honor graduating seniors.