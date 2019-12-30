Gov. Cuomo proposes NY ban on sales of flavored vaping products

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he wants to ban sales of all flavored nicotine products in the Empire State, including menthol. This is the latest in the governor’s series of 2020 State Of The State proposals for the legislature.

All vaping-related advertising deemed to be targeted at young people would also be outlawed. The proposal would grant the New York Department of Health the power to ban vaping carrier oils, such as Vitamin E acetate, if the agency wishes to do so.

If the legislature passes the governor’s proposal, only licensed retailers would be able to order e-cigarettes online, by mail or by phone. Individual New Yorkers would not be allowed to use those methods. The state already regulates traditional tobacco products in this way.