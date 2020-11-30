Gov. Cuomo wants to close NY “loopholes” regarding police accused of misconduct

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that he wants to close what he calls “bureaucratic loopholes” in New York that allow police officers to keep their law enforcement credentials in spite of misconduct allegations.

During a conference call with reporters, he referred to a story in Sunday’s edition of the Albany Times Union about a former officer in the Albany suburb of East Greenbush. That officer was accused three years ago of inappropriate sexual advances toward women he met while on duty.

Rather than getting fired, he was allowed to resign and apply for police work elsewhere. The Times Union reports that although the officer no longer works in law enforcement, he applied to at least four different police agencies for new jobs following his resignation in East Greenbush.

The governor didn’t give specifics of what he’d propose as a remedy.