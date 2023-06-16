Plattsburgh, NY – New York Governor Kathy Hochul traveled to Plattsburgh Friday morning to attend the funeral for New York State Police Captain Christopher Garrow.

Trooper Garrow died this week from an illness related to his assignment at Ground Zero following the following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. He was 47 years old.

Captain Garrow served with the State Police for 23 years. He spent most of his career assigned to Troop B, Ray Brook. Following the events of 9/11, Captain Garrow was assigned to New York City to aid in the search and recovery efforts. He is from Peru, New York. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

This week, Governor Hochul ordered flags around the state to fly at half staff yesterday and today in honor of Captain Garrow. In a statement she said, “Captain Christopher J. Garrow was a fearless public servant, who was committed to protecting his community and the State of New York. She added, “Captain Garrow’s service and dedication to protecting his fellow New Yorkers will never be forgotten and my heart goes out to his family and loved ones.”

Friday’s funeral is at St. Peter’s Church in Plattsburgh. The Governor and law enforcement from around the state and region were expected to attend. The burial will be private.