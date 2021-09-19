Gov. Hochul rolls out measures to combat NY school bus driver shortage

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, seated, hands the first pen, during the signing of the “Less is More” law, to Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin during ceremonies in the governor’s office, in New York, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. New Yorkers will be able to avoid jail time for most nonviolent parole violations under a new law that will take effect in March 2022, and largely eliminates New York’s practice of incarcerating people for technical parole violations. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Gov. Kathy Hochul rolled out several new measures Sunday to help New York address its shortage of school bus drivers.

New testing sites for commercial driver’s license applicants are being planned. State officials will also fast-track testing and permitting. Meanwhile, they’re reaching out to law enforcement, firefighters, military groups and any other groups that already have trained drivers.

The shortage precedes the pandemic. A state transportation association’s study found in 2019 that eight in 10 school transportation directors considered driver shortages a major concern.