Gov. Hochul rolls out measures to combat NY school bus driver shortage

Gov. Kathy Hochul rolled out several new measures Sunday to help New York address its shortage of school bus drivers.
New testing sites for commercial driver’s license applicants are being planned. State officials will also fast-track testing and permitting. Meanwhile, they’re reaching out to law enforcement, firefighters, military groups and any other groups that already have trained drivers.
The shortage precedes the pandemic. A state transportation association’s study found in 2019 that eight in 10 school transportation directors considered driver shortages a major concern.