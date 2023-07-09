Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has declared a state of emergency amid the high likelihood of flooding Sunday night into Monday.

The emergency declaration directs Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight, adjutant general of the Vermont National Guard, to call into active service any Guard units he deems necessary to respond. It also allows Vermont to ask for extra resources from outside of the Green Mountain State if needed.

In Waterbury, the Vermont Emergency Operations Center is now active. The Department of Public Safety, VTrans and other state agencies will work overnight and throughout Monday to help communities in their own responses.