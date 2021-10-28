Gov. Phil Scott gets booster shot in Orleans County, encourages residents to get vaccine as cases surge

Thursday afternoon, Governor Phil Scott got his booster shot. But, a dose of Moderna wasn’t the only reason he visited the Northeast Kingdom.

He along with his administration and healthcare workers gathered outside North Country Hospital in Newport to discuss the growing number of Covid cases in Orleans County.

According to the Vermont Department of Health, the county saw 400 cases in the past two weeks. As of Thursday, the state counted 316 cases. Scott says 23 percent of these infections are from Orleans County.

“Getting vaccinated, we believe, is the best tool we have for putting this pandemic behind us,” said Scott.

Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine says reporting pandemic data to local officials and lawmakers provided critical insight into some of Vermont’s rural areas.

“From them, we learned that many in the populous didn’t really know how bad things might be in Orleans County regarding this pandemic,” said Levine.

Orleans County has the third lowest vaccination rate in the state, above Caledonia and Essex County. According to Human Services Secretary Mike Smith, cases are three times higher than the statewide average.

“This county was actually in the national news last week for being the top dozen counties in the country for cases that were new,” said Levine.

The Scott Administration is working to make sure residents in Orleans County are protected, with 25 percent over the age of 65 and children still ineligible for their first doses. However, some are still hesitant about the vaccine.

“We are big believers that everyone has the right to make their own choices. We have families that got the vaccine, and we don’t hold it against them. They decided to go with it, and we decided to not,” said Chelsea Stevens, Newport City resident.

Despite her husband contracting Covid, they are both not comfortable getting the vaccine.

“We feel the vaccine was pushed too quickly, there was not enough time to really do the research and the study needed to make sure it was safe,” said Stevens. “And at the time my husband was sick, I was 7 months pregnant with our twins, and we were not willing to take the risks the doctors wanted us to take.”

But Scott says nearly 85 percent of cases are among the unvaccinated.

“Listen to the science, listen to the data, listen to the health experts, and if we do, we can beat this virus and we can go back to being independent because once again, it’s ruling our lives, and it’s been ruling our lives for far too long,” said Scott.