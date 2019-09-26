Phil Scott is first Republican governor to back impeachment inquiry

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott speaks at a news conference on Thursday in Essex Junction, where he said he supported an impeachment inquiry into the actions of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring)

Saying Congress has a “solemn responsibility” to fulfill the role of checks and balances, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott became the first Republican governor to publicly come out in favor of impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

At a news conference Thursday, Scott, a Republican, said he wasn’t surprised by the allegations that Trump repeatedly urged Ukraine’s president to “look into” Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden because he’s “watched him over the years.”

The comments echo a statement issued Wednesday by Scott that said he believes the inquiry is “appropriate,” but that a lot remains unknown about the allegations that Trump repeatedly urged Ukraine’s president to “look into” Biden.

In his statement, the governor cautions that the process of impeachment is serious and “should not be taken lightly or abused.”

Scott has been a frequent critic of the president.

The governor was also outspoken in July after Trump said four Democratic congresswomen of color should “go back” to the countries from which they came.

Scott called the president’s comments racist and not befitting a world leader.

Other moderate Republican governors have yet to weigh in on an impeachment inquiry.

When pressed by reporters, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday he was withholding judgment. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan have yet to comment.