Montpelier, VT – On December 29, Governor Phil Scott announced that he will be funding $3.9 million in Community Development Block Grant Awards (CDBG). The funding will support 12 projects in Vermont, including accessibility modifications to community facilities, renovations to create new mixed-income housing, and affordable home repair financing for low- and moderate-income homeowners.

“It is exciting to see the historic Ward 5 School building repurposed to serve the great City of Barre for many more generations,” said VCDP Board Chair Cynthia Gubb. “This project is a great example of how a community can creatively redevelop an existing building to help meet Vermont’s critical housing needs.”

Vermont’s congressional delegation has long been committed to supporting and strengthening the federal funding that makes the Community Development Block Grant program possible.

“The Community Development Block Grant program is making a big difference in cities and towns across Vermont,” said Governor Scott. “With these grants, we’re making important investments in infrastructure, housing rehabilitation, and economic development, all of which we need to do revitalize our communities.”

The Vermont Community Development Program, a division of the DHCD, awards approximately $7 million annually in competitive grants to Vermont cities and towns. The grants are funded through the federal CDBG program, administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

For a full list of all financing awardees, click here.