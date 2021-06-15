Gov. Scott ends state of emergency, vaccination efforts and support continues

On Tuesday, the Scott Administration held its 146th Covid-19 press conference. It also marked the day Vermont said goodbye to its State of Emergency order. After 15 months, Governor Phil Scott said it was no longer needed.

“It was just a joint effort across Vermont, across different sectors. It’s not just from the government’s stand point, it took a village to get together and bring us to this point,” said Scott.

His administration says the state has exceeded its 80 percent vaccination goal. As of Tuesday, 80.3 percent of eligible Vermonters received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Scott also signed a separate executive order to ensure those most vulnerable can still seek financial assistance. His administration wants to make clear: the effort to support and vaccinate Vermonters continues.

“We want to make sure that when lifting this order, people who have relied on some of the programs and services aren’t left behind,” said Scott.

The executive order works to maintain the Vermont National Guard’s pandemic services at vaccination sites, ensure that Vermonters have access to emergency housing and feeding programs, and supports bill H.313, which allows restaurants to continue serving alcoholic drinks to-go.

“This program had restrictive criteria eligibility in place before the pandemic, we recognized the need to protect the most vulnerable and we suspended all eligibility criteria during the pandemic,” said Human Services Secretary Mike Smith.

In July, the state plans to move away from the expanded motel voucher program in phases. Meaning, eligible households, including children, older Vermonters, and individuals with disabilities will continued to be housed for an additional three months or longer.

Those who aren’t eligible may received a payment $2500 to help with expenses. Smith also explains the Department of Children and Families will be able to offer the maximum emergency allotment of Three Squares Vermont.

Thirty days from now, eviction moratoriums will expire. However, Governor Scott says there will be protections in place and review each case.

“The legislature put the 30 days in place after the emergency order expires. They felt comfortable in giving that amount of time for people to get access to work, so to speak. And I think it’s, at that point, up to the judiciary to take over,” said Scott. “So there are going to continue to be protections in place, they will take each case and make sure it’s viable and appropriate.”

As far as reaching Monday’s milestone, Vermonters of all ages are relieved.

“I am so excited to not be wearing masks and seeing people’s smiles,” said Burlington resident Alora Goodkind.

Another says it feels good to be a Vermonter these days.

“I think that if this pandemic has showed us anything, is that humans are capable of really difficult things when it matters most, and we have really shown that here in Burlington and in the state of Vermont,” said Burlington resident Ashley Sullivan.

This week, there will be 59 vaccination sites available.