Montpelier, VT — Only a few days after he ordered for the removal of Russian-made products from Vermont liquor stores, Governor Phil Scott issued an executive order outlining additional steps that Vermont is taking in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“In real-time, we’ve watched in horror as Russian forces commit acts of terror on a peaceful nation – one that seeks nothing more than the right to choose its own future,” said Governor Scott. “But the bravery, courage, and resolve of the Ukrainian people and its leaders have been incredibly inspiring. I know there is nothing our small state can do alone to change the outcome of what happens over 4,000 miles away, but I think it’s important we do something to show our support for the people of Ukraine in their time of need.”

The executive order includes:

Directing the Secretary of the Agency of Administration and the Commissioner of the Department of Buildings and General Services to review all contracts for the purchase of goods and to immediately cease all purchases and terminate contracts for the purchase of Russian-sourced goods, and goods produced by Russian entities.

Directs the Secretaries and Commissioners of the Executive Branch to review all contracts for the purchase of goods and to immediately cease purchases and terminate contracts for the purchase of Russian-sourced goods and goods produced by Russian entities.

Requests that the General Assembly appropriate $643,077, one dollar for every Vermonter, for humanitarian efforts needed to support the people of Ukraine.

Rescinds Executive Order 100-91, which established a sister-state relationship between Vermont and Karelia, now a federal subject of the Russian Federation.

Requests the General Assembly to rescind J.R.H. 129, adopted by Legislature in 1990 (R-157. Joint Resolution Relating to Strengthening Ties with the Peoples of Karelia Within the Soviet Union).

Calls on any Vermont municipality that has established a sister-city/town agreement with a Russian municipality to suspend or terminate the arrangements, until the Russian municipality opposes current Russian policy towards Ukraine and has a government freely and democratically elected by the people of the municipality.

The executive order can be read here.