Governor Phil Scott visited White’s Tree Farm in Essex Friday to pick up some trees for the Pavilion Building in Montpelier, and one for his own home. He was joined by Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts, and highlighted the importance of Christmas tree production to Vermont’s rural economy.

Gov. Scott noted, “they put a lot of time and effort into this, we see the fruits of their labor at the end of the year, again finding that perfect tree here.”

“Rural parts of our state depend on things like this, operations like this, so this is pretty exceptional,” he noted.

According to the USDA, there are 70 Christmas tree farms with a crop worth more than $2.5 million.