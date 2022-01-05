Montpelier, VT — In his 2022 State of the State address, Governor Phil Scott shared his concerns over the decline in workforce in Vermont. All fourteen counties have lost workers and workforce has declined by almost 30,000 since 2010.

“It’s clear that while the pandemic didn’t create this problem, it has made it much, much worse,” said Gov. Scott.

Instead, Gov. Scott specifically highlighted the high cost of living as one of the biggest contributors to the declining workforce and noted that there are many other concerns that will also have to be tackled that are connected to workforce shortage, “from affordability and education to our economy and recovery.”

“You can expect proposals on my end to be geared towards workforce. Because whether it is training and

recruitment, childcare, tax policy, housing, healthcare, infrastructure, or climate change, we must

reverse our workforce trends,” said Gov. Scott.

Some of his proposals to address the workforce shortage include:

Provide more affordable housing

Narrow the gap between the increasing costs of state government and growth in paychecks by putting forward a progressive tax relief package for those in need like retirees, middle income families and young workers

Expanding the Capital Investment Grant program that helps employers, museums, theaters, agriculture businesses and childcare and senior centers enhance their facilities, keep good jobs and services

Attract new businesses from Canada with the help of a new business recruitment office in Montreal

Investing in infrastructure

Eliminating tax on military pensions

Putting $285 million in recovery dollars towards addressing social, emotional and educational gaps for students

Creating a relocation package that will identify and reach people who have past ties or current interests in Vermont

While he acknowledged that he may not have all of the answers right now, Gov. Scott remains optimistic about the future. “We have a big job ahead of us, but a brighter future is within our grasp.”